What we've learned about 2024 Colorado State football team through spring practices

Spring ball in Year 3 of a program is supposed to be about refining and not a full redesign.

That's been the case for the Colorado State football team this year.

The Rams are headed into the third season under coach Jay Norvell and many starters are well-established and there are no system overhauls underway.

It's about tinkering and refining. Learning to control games better, finish games better and improve in small margins so a five-win season in 2023 turns into several more in the fall of 2024.

If that happens won't be known for months, but there are some notable things picked up on through CSU's 15 spring practices, which concluded with Saturday's spring game.

Colorado State University quarterbacks Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) and Giles Pooler (12) join a huddle during the Green and Gold Spring Game on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

What a difference from a year ago. Spring ball of 2023 saw Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi as CSU’s No. 3 quarterback behind starter Clay Millen and No. 2 Jackson Stratton.

Now he’s the undisputed No. 1. Millen has transferred to Florida, where he’ll be a backup. Stratton is seeking a new team and Fowler-Nicolosi (affectionately known as “BFN” to CSU fans) is the clear lead.

He replaced Millen during the first game last season and never relinquished the spot. He took all the top reps this spring, with redshirt freshman Jackson Brousseau the No. 2.

Fowler-Nicolosi’s redshirt freshman season was a wild ride in 2023. He was 15th in the nation and first among freshmen with 3,460 passing yards. He threw for 22 touchdowns and ran for one more. He was also second in the nation in interceptions thrown with 16.

This spring has been about refining his game. Learning a check-down is OK and not every play needs to be a big one. Cleaning up footwork and reads is a work in progress, but coaches say he’s grown in leaps from a year ago.

The spring game was not an impressive performance from Fowler-Nicolosi and the (admittedly shorthanded) offense, but coaches feel strides have been made.

"He’s doing some things that I didn’t think he would be to this point," CSU quarterbacks coach Matt Mumme said. "I thought it would take us all the way into camp to really get him to where he’s actually going through progressions, he’s actually checking really good run plays, checking good quick games, passing-game stuff. He’s done a tremendous job."

The proof of how much growth has been made won’t be known until the fall.

"I thought Brayden had a great spring," Norvell said. "I'm excited about Brayden. I think he can have a great season this year. I think he's built on what he did last year."

Colorado State University head football coach Jay Norvell runs onto the field before the Green and Gold Spring Game on Saturday at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

Buom Jock and new faces on defense

CSU’s defense has plenty of familiar names as anchors: Jack Howell and Henry Blackburn at safety. Chase Wilson at linebacker.

But, despite having many returning starters, some new names are emerging in key places.

One of the most significant might be Buom Jock. The sophomore has locked down the mike linebacker spot and will be a key part of the defense. He is big (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) and fast and seems in line for a big season and a big jump after 34 tackles in 2023 as a freshman.

Other youngsters are also needed to take on bigger roles. Nuer Gatkuoth had 53 tackles last year but will need sack production to go up with star Mohamed Kamara gone.

Other defensive linemen such DeAndre Gill and Mukendi Wa-Kalonji are in prominent roles.

For the CSU defense to take a step forward, some of these young players will make a big step up.

Building a wall up front

This staff felt they found a bare cupboard in the offensive line when they took over. To start, they had to patch via the transfer portal and it’s mostly worked.

A retooled line via transfers a year ago was greatly improved from Year 1 of the Norvell era. But while patching via portal, they were trying to build a base with high school recruits.

Offensive line is a tough position for young players, but a group with seasoning is starting to emerge. Multi-year transfers will still be anchors in Jacob Gardner (center), Saveyon Henderson (left tackle) and Drew Moss (right guard) but young guys are now starting to step into roles.

One thing in common: They’re big. There’s 6-foot-7, 320-pound Tanner Morley (a redshirt freshman out of Valor Christian). Redshirt sophomore Aaron Karas (out of Pomona) at 6-5, 300. Redshirt freshman Aitor Urionabarrenechea (from California) at 6-foot-5, 330. Redshirt freshman Christian Martin from Louisiana, who is 6-6 and came in at 240, is now up to about 265, offensive line coach Bill Best said.

"They’re doing a really good job. All three of those guys (Morley, Martin and Urionabarrenechea) are super talented," Best said. "They’re going to be great players. It’s good to be able to pour the entire spring into those guys in different positions. The talent is definitely here."

"I like our offensive line tremendously," Norvell said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2024 Colorado State football team: What to know after spring practices