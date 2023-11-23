'We've had players stepping up' - Mee on Toney absence

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa

Ben Mee has praised Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa for "stepping up" in Ivan Toney's absence.

Mbeumo is the Bees' leading scorer this season with six goals, while Wissa is third with three goals, behind Mathias Jensen who has four goals.

Mee told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast how Thomas Frank's side have adapted without their talisman

"It took a little bit of time early in the season," said Mee. "We probably weren’t winning games where we maybe should have and that was maybe down to not having Ivan in the team coming up with a goal when we least expected it.

"But we’ve had players stepping up and Bryan [Mbeumo] is certainly one of them. His consistency has got better and better since I’ve been at the club. When I first started at the club he would have a good game and then maybe a couple of off games and then another really good game. But now he has that consistency which is really important.

"Yoane Wissa up front as well has really done very well for us. He puts himself about just like Ivan does and probably runs in behind a little bit more than Ivan. He gives us that little bit extra. There are definitely a number of assets at our club and a number of top young players."

