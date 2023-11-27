How we've graded Jackson State football's offensive coaches for the 2023 season

At times, Jackson State football labored, and at other times it played as if any team on the field with them was in serious trouble. Problem was, there were only three games in which the Tigers neared that elite level.

For the first time in three seasons, Jackson State will not be playing for a national championship. Jackson State lost a tough game at home against Alcorn State 28-24 to end its season with a 7-4 record, including 5-3 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Here's how we graded the Jackson State football offensive coaches.

Head coach T.C. Taylor: B

T.C. Taylor should get consideration for SWAC coach of the year. No other first-year coach in the SWAC had as much pressure on him.

Taylor showed he was a masterful recruiter, picking up the No.1 recruiting class in HBCU football, according to 247 Sports. The Tigers needed that depth. There were numerous injuries, and it was the next man up.

But there is room for improvement. Taylor has to improve in clock and game management. Two games slipped away when Taylor didn't have a timeout after burning them needlessly. He also has to do a better job of getting his team ready to play at home, where JSU was 2-2. The Tigers also struggled to play a complete game. The only game in JSU left no doubt was against South Carolina State in the first game of the season, which was its best game of the season.

Taylor was a class act. He answered every question and never once said no comment. He was professional and respectful of the media’s job. Considering the turmoil of the offseason in which he was promoted, Taylor was a rock for his team.

Co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris: B-

Maybe the criticism of the game and clock management on offense should not be directed only at Taylor but at Harris as well. There were too many times that the quarterbacks were looking for a play as the play clock was close to expiring.

The calls for running plays near the game's end with the clock winding down while trailing against Alcorn State and Alabama State -- with a quarterback who is not fleet of foot in Jason Brown -- is mind-boggling.

On the positive side, Harris kept opposing defenses off guard with a myriad of formations only to use the same running play. He was quick to diagnose a weakness in the defense. He also adjusted well to the personnel available that week.

Co-offensive coordinator Jason Onyebuagu: B

Big men lead the way, and Onyebuagu is developing some talented ones. If 6-foot-7, 350-pound freshman Quaveon Davis ever hits that switch, stays in the weight room and develops a nasty side, he is the second coming of former Dallas Cowboy great Erik Williams.

The O-line helped produce the SWAC's top offense -- No. 2 in rushing (161.1 yards per game) and passing (227.7) and No. 1 in total offense (389.4).

Wide receivers coach Bryson Abraham: A+

Abraham developed receivers who previously had not -- or had barely -- seen the field. Fabian McCray, who had 16 receptions during his first four college seasons, led the Tigers in 2023 with 41 receptions for 584 yards and finished third in the SWAC in receiving yards. He was JSU's best receiver by the end of the season, Taylor said.

Running backs coach Brandon Morton: A

Morton has all of the JSU’s backs running hard and playing hard. One goes down, the next is running just as hard. Starter J.D. Martin injured a toe and Irv Mulligan became the leading rusher in the SWAC before injuring an ankle. Desmond Moultrie and freshman Ahmad Miller ran equally as hard.

SWAC'S TOP COACH? Despite modest 7-4 record, why Jackson State football's T.C. Taylor should get votes for SWAC Coach of Year

Quarterbacks coach Quinn Billerman: B+

Billerman showed his skill by coaching three different types of quarterbacks. Jason Brown, who opened the season as the starter, is a pocket QB. He then coached JaCobian Morgan, a threat to run or pass. And then he coached Zy McDonald, who made one appearance in two seasons at Louisiana, to a productive passer and runner in game situations.

The only negative is that Brown and sometimes Morgan looked as if they were thinking too much or afraid to make a mistake. It looked like they were afraid to take a chance to throw the ball deep because they might end up on the bench.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Grading Jackson State football's offensive coaches for the 2023 season