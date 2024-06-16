[PA Media]

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has been answering media questions in the aftermath of Friday's damaging defeat by Germany, and with the Switzerland game to come on Wednesday.

"Disappointing night," he reflected.

"We got a lot of things wrong and we've got to put it right in the next game.

"Try not to concede five goals. Give a better message.

"If I could criticise myself, and I always criticise myself, I start with myself, I maybe gave too much information, which maybe clouded the players a bit on the pitch in terms of what we do with the ball and what we do without the ball.

"So we can work on that and we have worked on that a bit this morning. We'll work on it in the next two days."