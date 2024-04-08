'We've got to be pleased with that type of point against a team who are in the top six'

[Getty Images]

Stoke City earned a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, coming back from two goals down to gain a point at the Bet365 Stadium.

Speaking to the club's official website during his post-match interview, head coach Steven Schumacher was full of praise for his players:

"We definitely deserved something from the game. I felt we were the better team. We started the game really well. We had our press right, the plan was really good and we caused West Brom problems when we had the ball.

"The only negative is that we didn't take the lead when we had those two or three big chances, so that was a blow to go behind, but once again, we've shown character to come back into the game, especially after they got the second goal which was against the run of play.

"Once we got ourselves back into the game, the atmosphere was all with us, the momentum was with us and if anyone looked like they were going to win it, it would have been us.

"In injury time, the game went scrappy and we didn't manage to carve out another chance, but overall, we've got to be pleased with that type of point against a team who are in the top six."