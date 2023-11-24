We've found 12 designer bags of dreams in the Black Friday sales

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

Is there anything more maddeningly covetable than a designer bag ? We don’t think there is. Here on the Cosmo fashion desk, we love bags of all shapes and sizes: slouchy totes, tiny crossbody cuties , bedazzled clutches, chic beach bags, delicious baguettes (no… not that kind). Hell, we’ve even been known to get excited about a particularly stylish backpack!

But the thing is, it can cost a small fortune to secure your favourite bag, and you don’t want to end up spending a bomb then regretting it later. That’s why it’s a truth universally acknowledged that finding a designer bag on sale is practically the shopping Holy Grail. The great news is that your new go-to arm candy actually needn’t cost you your life’s savings, as there are plenty of great bargains around RN – especially this Black Friday.



Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

That’s right, we’ve scoured the internet to find you the very best bags in the sale. And, not to brag, but we’ve uncovered some pretty amazing deals in the process, with brands including Coach, Mulberry and Reformation serving serious savings. From teeny tiny Y2K-inspired designs and silky top handles to sleek leather totes, we've got an option for almost every aesthetic out there.

With Christmas around the corner, you don’t need too much of an excuse to browse bags to your heart’s content, whether you’re investing in one for yourself or treating someone you know to a treat (*ultimate* present-buying brownie points for you in that case). But if you did need a reason to invest in that bag you’ve been eyeing since forever, consider this it…

You Might Also Like