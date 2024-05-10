'We've connected the players with the values and history'

[BBC]

It has been a memorable week for former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson who received his OBE from The Prince of Wales at Windsor for his work in football and charity.

His son Ben will be looking to add another honour to the family name when his Manchester City Under-18s host Leeds United Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup final at the Etihad tonight (KO:19:00 BST). It will be up to United coach Rob Etherington to spoil the party.

Etherington, who has engineered an excellent run to the final beating Norwich City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United all away from home before defeating Liverpool and then Millwall in the semi-final at Elland Road, is aware of the Wilkinson factor but is not allowing it to be a distraction.

"I know Ben from previous games at under-18 level. I'm sure he will be fully focused on a Manchester City performance and we'll continue focusing on us," he said.

United have won the competition twice in the club's history in 1993 and 1997 both under Academy coach Paul Hart. In the first instance, when Manchester United were beaten over two legs, Howard Wilkinson was in charge of the first team who were the reigning champions of England.

The significance of winning tonight is not lost on Etherington. "The FA Youth Cup is one of the biggest competitions in youth football," he says.

"We've seen it as an opportunity to make it something bigger than football, so we've connected the players with the values and the history of the football club. But also with the history of the competition and the connection of the club with the competition and part of that is the previous successes we've had."

Etherington has used the experience of former Academy coach Andrew Wright who helped United beat Crystal Palace to win the trophy in 1997.

He added: "We've been in touch with players who've won it before to help inspire the current group that we've got. We've tied that in full circle with framing the message to the players that they then have the opportunity to inspire the next group who will follow."

With a big Championship play-off semi final for Daniel Farke's side at Norwich City on Sunday to come what better way to lift the spirits of the club by lifting a trophy beforehand?