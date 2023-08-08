Wetzel: 'No one is in charge of college sports'
Dan Wetzel discusses how other sports will be affected by conference realignment and deliberates the next potential targets of college conference reshuffling.
Dan Wetzel discusses how other sports will be affected by conference realignment and deliberates the next potential targets of college conference reshuffling.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde try to pick up the pieces from last week’s realignment fallout after news that Washington, Oregon would be heading to the Big Ten, while Arizona, Arizona State & Utah would take their athletic programs to the Big 12.
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde react to the news that the Big Ten will be adding the University of Oregon and University of Washington.
The Pac-12 appears to be on life support. A decision from one of the four-corner schools could prove as a lifesaver or a death knell. College athletics is on fragile ground.
Colorado voted to head back to the conference it used to call home at a board of trustees meeting on Thursday.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss all the major headlines coming from the third session of SEC media days.
Conference USA looks much different with Liberty, New Mexico State and two FCS schools joining the league. But one of the returnees, Western Kentucky, is the favorite.
With the first official games less than three weeks away, the 2023 college football season is fast approaching. And there are a lot of intriguing players and coaches across the landscape.
There is one simple move that would benefit both the bottom line and the welfare of student-athletes who don't play football.
The AAC was hit hard by realignment, but Tulane returns to defend its crown. Can the Green Wave repeat? Or will SMU or a newcomer like UTSA rise to the top?
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
With TV executives firmly in control of a sport that's fracturing more and more by the day, it's easy to be a jaded fan. And if you're one of those fans, you should be pulling for a school that just got left behind.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."
The defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.