Wetzel named Carolina League player of the week

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Minor League Baseball announced today that Pelicans’ outfielder Jacob Wetzel has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week following the series against the Charleston RiverDogs. Wetzel collected 11 hits, including four doubles and two triples, while driving in four runs in the six-game series. The 24-year-old ranked second in the league with a .440 batting average last week. It’s the first weekly award for the Pelicans this season. Last week, Wetzel also broke the franchise record for RBI with 117.

