'We didn't come for sunshine': Wet and windy weather hits Royal Portrush - but Open spectators and caddies are well prepared

The man at the ice-cream kiosk delivered a rueful smile. “It’s been nice for a few days - but back to normal now,” he said. Trade naturally had also eased yesterday amid both the driving rain and blustery wind, even if Mr Whippy’s loss was Lyle and Scott’s gain.

The tournament shop, a temporary building the size of a small department store, was throbbing with golf fans eager not just to gather some form of souvenir from their trip to the far north of Northern Ireland, but also mitigate oversights in their packing. Thermals. Gilets. Jumpers. Waterproof trousers. Towels. Coats. Jackets. All doing a swift trade but there could be nothing more sought after than a good old umbrella. Even Tommy Fleetwood, who last year needed to make a dash to the tournament shop while stood under a downpour on the first tee, was planning to add to his collection and purchase an ‘Open 2019’ branded version.

For all the efforts that have been made both by R&A, and the staff at Royal Portrush, little can really mitigate how uniquely exposed golf spectators are to the elements. Fortunately, they are generally also among the best prepared and the array of rain-resistant clothing on show yesterday was both vast and often innovative.

Bruce and Melisa Perry had flown in from Columbus, Ohio to complete what will be their own ‘grand slam’ of golf majors. They have previously also visited Troon, Turnberry and St Andrews but could not have been more emphatic after their morning walk around the entire 18 holes. “Fabulous,” declared Bruce. “So much beauty, so undulating, such amazing terrain and so challenging. They really should play it here every year.”

And the weather? “We didn’t come for the sunshine and we packed these waterproof ponchos,” said Melisa. “We get a few looks but we stayed dry.” The contrast with Carnoustie could hardly be more marked after last year’s heatwave turned the fairways into virtual runways. Portrush’s sandy terrain and natural drainage meant that there were few puddles even following yesterday’s downpour and there is a feeling that the soft but beautifully manicured terrain will be just perfect. Of far greater concern to the players is a wind that keeps changing direction and is forecast to get up towards 20 mph today.

That will inform much club selection and, even amid the rain yesterday, Tiger Woods remained notably unmoved on the driving range in hitting long irons and trying to perfect drawing the ball from right to left.

Rajiv Prasad, who caddies for Japan’s Yuta Ilkeda, says that more players will be reaching for their irons. “We played a practice round yesterday and the wind was from the north side. Today it is south. It’s an incredible difference - you have to be very patient.”

And does the prospect of heavy intermittent showers make much difference? “We don’t mind the rain,” said Prasad. “It means a few extra towels, a few extra gloves and his rainwear in the bag. The rest - clubs and footwear - are really the same even if it is a bit more work. I have to keep him dry as well as the clubs.”

Jon Rahm, the world number eight, says that the quality of a player’s short game will be key. “You just have to battle when it starts raining,” he said. “You start getting water on the club face and balls start being a little bit unpredictable. I don't think there's a science to perfect it. It’s hard to hit all the fairways. It's hard to hit all the greens. If you completely derail, which can happen really easily, you lose your swing, you lose your touch, and it's hard to get it back.

“Usually you get breaks. It comes for an hour, leaves for 30 minutes. So if you can just somehow keep the momentum going, battle out those tough times, you might be able to keep a round going.”