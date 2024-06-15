Wet outfield delays toss for India-Canada match in T20 World Cup

The pitch area is seen covered ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LAUDERHILL, Florida (AP) — The toss for the India-Canada game in the Twenty20 World Cup was delayed Saturday after overnight rains caused a wet outfield at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

India has already qualified for the second round — Super Eight — with victories over Ireland, Pakistan and the United States in Group A.

Canada has been eliminated, having lost two of its three games. Its win came against Ireland. The U.S. is the second team to qualify from this group, knocking Pakistan out of the tournament.

Rain and flash floods in Florida have been a threat to the games this weekend. On Friday, the U.S.-Ireland game was abandoned without a ball bowled.

While there has been little or no rain on Saturday morning, the wet outfield from Friday remained.

___

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (captain), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Rayyan Pathan, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dilpreet Bajwa

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket