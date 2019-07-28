Wet German Grand Prix in store after heat wave

Hockenheim (Germany) (AFP) - Formula One raised its umbrellas on Sunday in preparation for a first wet race of the season at the German Grand Prix after several days of a European record-breaking heatwave.

Rain began to fall on Sunday morning and heavy storms were forecast to continue throughout the day – meaning that the teams would likely start the race using ‘wet’ tyres without any practice on them or the intermediate tyres.

"It will be interesting if we do have a wet race because nobody has tested the wet and intermediate tyres before," said Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He added that Pirelli had some data from test sessions, but nothing from race weekends.

British rookie Lando Norris, who struggled with battery problems in Saturday’s qualifying and has had new parts fitted, has taken a grid penalty that means he will start from the back of the grid alongside Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

The four-time champion German has also taken new electronics and a penalty, but remains 20th on the grid.