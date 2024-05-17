Westwood tennis caps impressive season with three medals at UIL state tennis tournament

Leon Chen, showing his backhand, and his doubles partner Danny Zhang won the UIL state tennis tournament in that event Friday in San Antonio on May 17, 2024. The Warriors had a total of six players reach various finals.

Westwood capped off a brilliant school year by winning a gold and two silvers in the UIL state tennis tournament Friday in San Antonio.

In an all-Westwood final, the boys doubles team of Danny Zhang and Leon Chen captured gold with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Warriors teammates Sibi Raja and Aditya Paravasthuramesh. Meanwhile, the girls doubles team of Anwi Duduka and Dana Kardonik earned a 6A silver medal after falling to Allen's Chelsie Son and Saheba Single in the finals 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

"To have six kids playing in the state finals is a huge achievement and testament to the work we put it," Westwood coach Travis Dalrymple said. "Personally, I achieved a life-long goal of mine to have the boys double final be Westwood vs. Westwood in the state championship match."

Westlake's Riezebeek wins silver: In the 6A boys singles final, Allan Xu of Katy Seven Lakes earned gold with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Westlake's Luke Riezebeek, who had won both the district championship as well as the regional title..

Another gold for Michna: One year after surprising the field with gold as a freshman, Taylor's Rylee Michna came back for more, earning her second straight gold medal in Class 4A girls singles by defeating Aracely Salinas of Corpus Christi West Oso 6-2, 6-2.

Michna's victory comes one year after she earned a gold medal with with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Ella Hester of Canyon Randall.

"There was sense of relief (following the final point)," Michna said. "It's harder to defend something. I was just overjoyed. I had some friends who came to watch me play and I didn't want to waste their time."

Michna said she had to fight through a "full body cramp" while leading 4-0 in the second set. She said her arms and legs "stiffened" and added that it felt like "a big charley horse." She plans to address the issue doctors before she resumes playing.

"She faced some challenges, but really showed everyone her grit," said Monee Michna, Rylee's mother. "So happy and proud of her."

It's not too early to ask whether Michna has a chance to win state gold in all four years, bur she declines to speak about it, saying she doesn't want to "jinx" herself.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Danny Zhang and Leon Chen won state doubles over Westwood teammates