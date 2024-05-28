Westwood, Bryant hosts Elite Basketball Camp to start summer

May 27—The Westwood Basketball program was one of the most surprising and successful 3A teams in the state last year, finishing as regional semifinalists for the first time in program history while setting a new single season all-time wins mark.

Much of their success came from the regiment implemented by head basketball coach, Kadrian Bryant, who knows how to get the best from his players, regardless of the situation.

Last week, a group of eager youngsters from around the area got their chance to see what it takes to be a high level basketball player, attending the Westwood Elite Basketball Camp this week, led by Bryant.

Bryant, who has travelled all over to basketball camps with his own sons, created a camp that would not only help develop skills in the future Panthers, but would help prepare them to be recruited later on in their career. These steps will help familiarize them with concepts such as testing and measurements, which have become vital for college scouts to help determine which players to select for scholarship.

"We started the camp off with some basic testing," he said. "Height, weight, vertical reach, vertical jump, agility, full court sprint and three minute wall sit. I think it's good for young athletes to see this kind of testing early. I believe the experience helps young athletes understand how to compete on and off the court."

After finishing test, campers were sent through a series of drills, each focused on a different aspect of the game.

"We then progressed to stationary command dribbling and from there we worked on mobile combo dribbling, a passing circuit, layup technique, form shooting and footwork shooting," Bryant said.

After working for two days, the camp had a competition day, the final day, competing in five-on-five pickup games, and a host of challenges, such as layups, defensive and shooting.

Bryant, who was a D1 basketball player at Mississippi Valley State, believes in his system, and believes that with the right coaching and attitude, some of his players can go far in the game of basketball. But, as with everything worth having in life, Bryant said he mostly tried to preach a message of practice and perseverance.

"My goal is to bring a type of excitement and passion for basketball to the community that kids want to gravitate to," he said. "I'll let them know on a daily basis that there's no magic formula, you have to put the work in and if you work 15 minutes per day, you will be 1% better."

Bryant had a few familiar faces to assist in this year's camp, with former Westwood assistant and new Crockett Bulldogs Head Coach Chaston Pruitt, coach Erica Evans and former Westwood and Stephen F. Austin State University football player Gralyn Crawford.