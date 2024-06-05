Westview Graduate Alafia Ayeni hoping to hold serve at Barnes Tennis Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Former Westview graduate Alafia Ayeni is on the SoCal Pro Series Circuit living the dream the two seed this week on the courts he knows very well. He’s been playing on these courts since he was eight years old. Alafia, an Ivy league graduate from Cornell, doubled with a graduate certificate from the University of Kentucky. With a computer science degree and a concentration of game design and interactive technology. Meaning, that someday down the road he would like to make and help design video games. “I would love to that would be a dream for me.” Ayeni said. “EA sports come through, but I don’t have a lot of experience so I doubt that will hire me off the bat.”

Ayenei, has been all over the country and back again competing and working on his craft and honing his skills. “the lifelong dream is to play in the U.S. Open as an American. That would be one of the things I would be looking towards.” Ayeni said. “Trying to peak at the right time. “So, if I don’t do as well as I expect here or as I would hope here then I’ll probably just head back to Croatia and start training early.”

