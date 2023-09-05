Westside High School senior wide receiver Jimmar Boston committed Tuesday night to play at N.C. State, choosing the Wolfpack over Virginia Tech among others.

Boston has been limited this high school football season because of a thumb injury and played only defense last week in a win against T.L. Hanna. Boston is a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and is listed by that recruiting service as the No. 8 overall player in South Carolina for the 2024 class.

Boston's classmate and fellow senior wideout Josh Williams, who had three touchdowns last week in Boston's absence from the offense, has committed to Chattanoga.

Boston also had offers from Appalachian State, Marshall, Charlotte and James Madison. Last season, he caught 34 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Boston was ranked No. 7 on the 864 Huddle Dandy Dozen, a group of top seniors in the Upstate.

MOM WOULD BE PROUD: 'She's my why': Westside football's Jimmar Boston spurred to goals by his late mother

High school football Week 3: Upstate schedule | Statewide rankings

Top Anderson, Pickens Football Players to Watch: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Receivers, Tight Ends | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

864Huddle's Dandy Dozen series: No. 12 Knai Cook | No. 11 Jayden Wilson-Abrams | No. 10 Avery McFadden | No. 9 Joshua Williams | No. 8 Steven O'Dell | No. 7 Jimmar Boston | No. 6 Watson Young | No. 5 Julius Tate | No. 4 Dashun Reeder | No. 3 Marcus Downs | No. 2 Blake Franks | No. 1 Mazeo Bennett

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Westside wide receiver Jimmar Boston commits to NC State