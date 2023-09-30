How Westside ran past Greenville with a running back nobody is recruiting

Westside’s passing offense has been well-publicized and rightfully so.

The Rams can throw it as well as any team in South Carolina high school football. Their quarterback and two wide receivers are top prospects.

Senior running back DeMarco Evans would like to point out, however, that the Rams can be just as dangerous on the ground.

Evans ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns as Westside, the No. 8 team in the Upstate Power 25 rankings, beat No. 6 Greenville 28-14 in the Region 1-AAAA opener at Sirrine Stadium.

Evans said he has no college offers and hasn’t even gotten any interest. That could be about the change.

He did most of his damage in the first half, rushing 17 times for 92 yards and all three of his scores to give Westside (5-1, 1-0) a 21-7 lead and take some of the energy out of the stadium as Greenville (3-3, 0-1) celebrated its homecoming.

“We leaned a lot of the running game because they had a lot of (defensive guys) all over the place,” Evans said. “People don’t think we can run. They think we’re all passes – until we start running at them and they can’t stop us.”

Evans has eight rushing touchdowns to go with 511 yards on 88 carries. He had a 15-yarder and a 14-yarder in the first quarter but nothing else longer than 8 as he steadily helped move the chains against a Greenville defense that had led back-to-back wins by allowing 26 total points.

“Sometimes we don’t need big yards,” Evans said. “Sometimes we just need little yards.”

The big-play passing attack was still there. It’s highlighted by junior quarterback Cutter Woods, who has five Power 5 offers; senior receiver Jimmar Boston, who has committed to N.C. State, and senior wide receiver Josh Williams, who has committed to Chattanooga. But the Rams ran for all their touchdowns.

Early in the second half, when Evans was getting an ankle retaped, Sharode Richardson stepped in and scored on a 23-yard run.

“He’s such a hard runner,” Woods said. “He takes a lot of pressure off me and the passing game. The reason we won this game was because of him and the running game.”

Next week, Greenville plays at Berea and Westside is at Pickens.

