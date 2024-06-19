WestPAC lauds spring sports athletes

The WestPAC announced its spring sports all-conference teams Tuesday.

The all-conference picks in baseball include Blacklick Valley’s Hayden Williams, Alex Reba and Greg Schilling; Ferndale Area’s Aedan Hrivnak and Danny Fesko; Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Christian Musser, Isaac Jamison, Luke Walker and Grant Boozer; and Turkeyfoot Valley’s Zach Ryan and Bryce Nicholson.

The all-conference selections in softball include Blacklick Valley’s Mackenzie Bardell and Josie Nedrich; Ferndale Area’s Aubrielle Leverknight, Deajah Chatman and Lydia Hyland; Shade-Shanksville’s Tara Corradini, Kori Boozer, Payton Maddy and Patty Kovacs; and Turkeyfoot Valley’s Meleigha Younkin and Jessica Pepe.

The league also honored student-athletes through the entire academic year who were participating in sports that are not contested under the WestPAC banner.

In cross country, Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Jackson Prato was honored. Golfers Owen Rutledge (Ferndale) and Alec Thiele (Shanksville-Stonycreek) were recognized along with Ferndale’s Connor Hemlock in hockey. Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Maggie Weaver was given the nod in rifle, as were esports athletes Alyssa Alt (Blacklick Valley), David Hicks (Ferndale), Joe Emerick-Housel (Salisbury-Elk Lick), and Shade’s William Deneen and Anthony Martinez.

The track and field all-conference selections include Blacklick Valley’s Marc Farabaugh and Tressa Fatula, along with Shade’s Braxton Newman.

The tennis all-conference selection is Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Lindsay Frazier.