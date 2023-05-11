Westover's D'Marco Dunn enters transfer portal to leave UNC basketball

North Carolina basketball's D'Marco Dunn likely will have a new home this fall.

The Westover High School graduate announced late Thursday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal, meaning that his time with the Tar Heels could be coming to an end. It was the last day basketball players could announce their intention to transfer before next season.

Dunn, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, played in 27 games this past season for the Tar Heels, averaging 10.3 minutes. He averaged 2.7 points per game and shot 12-for-37 (32.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Dunn's family moved to Fayetteville from Arizona in 2019 and played his last two seasons of high school for the Wolverines, including the program's undefeated record for the 2019-20 season and a share of the state championship after COVID wiped out the state finals.

Dunn was a top-100 recruit out of high school and chose North Carolina. As a freshman, he played in 23 games for the Tar Heels during their national runner-up campaign.

He's the seventh UNC player to transfer out of the program following this season. Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy, Tyler Nickel, Dontrez Styles and Will Shaver also are moving to new teams in the fall.

D'Marco Dunn makes a pass for North Carolina against Boston College in January 2023.

