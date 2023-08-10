Weston Wilson hits home run in first MLB at-bat for Phillies on same day as no-hitter

Weston Wilson was called up from the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate on Sunday after spending seven years in the minor leagues

Weston Wilson’s Major League Baseball debut could not have gone any better.

Wilson, who spent seven years in the minor leagues, stepped up to the plate for the very first time in the big leagues on Wednesday for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals.

Three pitches later, the 28-year-old rookie drilled a solo home run.

The moment left his dad in tears at Citizens Bank Park.

What a moment for Wes Wilson's father after his son homered in his first Major League at-bat. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nBSoGV3LKU — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

Wilson’s 429-foot home run off Nationals pitcher Mackenzie Gore made him the first Phillies player to hit a home run in his first MLB at-bat since 1998.

Wilson was first selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Clemson. He joined the Phillies organization this past offseason, and had a remarkable run with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley. Wilson averaged .260 at the plate with 25 home runs and 69 RBI in 100 games with the club.

He was then called up on Sunday.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said on Monday, via NBC Philadelphia. “I wouldn’t change these seven, eight years I’ve been in pro ball for anything … I’ve learned so much along those seven or eight years. I’m so blessed to be here. I had a couple hiccups along the way where I thought I might get an opportunity back with Milwaukee. Things didn’t fall my way. But I couldn’t be happier than to be here now in the big leagues with the Phillies.”

Weston Wilson’s home run debut came during Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter against the Nationals on Wednesday night. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Wilson's incredible debut ended up with him reaching base two additional times via walks. He came around to score all three times and also stole a base.

It was just a small part of what turned out to be a dominant outing for the Phillies on Wednesday.

Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in the 7-0 win over the Nationals. It was the fourth no-hitter so far this season in MLB and the 14th in Phillies history. He recorded five strikeouts, issues four walks and threw 124 pitches in the win, which came in just his second start with the team since he was traded by the Detroit Tigers ahead of the deadline.

The Phillies have now won seven of their past 10 games and occupy the top wild card spot in then National League.