A report emerged in March that San Francisco center Weston Richburg was likely to retire. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan then confirmed that news last week.

Now Richburg has officially made the announcement himself with a statement released by the team.

“I consider myself extremely blessed to have played in this league and am so grateful for the experiences over the last seven years,” Richburg said. “Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game and I’ve reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue playing and competing at a high level. I was able to play some good football all over the country and was fortunate enough to finish my career with the greatest franchise in sports. From top to bottom, the 49ers organization is comprised of some of the best men, women and athletes I’ve ever been around. To be just a small part of an NFC Championship and Super Bowl run is something I will never forget.”

Richburg did not play in the 2020 season after tearing a patellar tendon in Dec. 2019. He also has undergone hip and shoulder surgery since he last appeared in a game.

Richburg was Giants second-round pick in the 2014 draft. He started 50 games for New York before signing with the 49ers in free agency in 2018. Richburg appeared in 28 games for San Francisco.

The 49ers signed Alex Mack in free agency to play center in the 2021 season.

Weston Richburg officially announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk