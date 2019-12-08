Weston Richburg carted off with knee, ankle injuries

The 49ers won’t have center Weston Richburg for the rest of Sunday’s game. His return this season appears in doubt, too, as he was carted off in the third quarter with knee and ankle injuries.

Richburg’s feet got tangled with right guard Mike Person and he lost his footing at the snap. His right leg got bent backward awkwardly as defensive lineman Shy Tuttle pushed through Richburg to tackle Tevin Coleman with 10:41 remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers quickly ruled out Richburg from returning today.

The 49ers also won’t have pass rusher Dee Ford the rest of the game. He is out after aggravating his hamstring injury in the first quarter.

The Saints have ruled out tight end Jared Cook with a concussion.