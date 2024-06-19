Weston McKennie Wants Big Payoff To Make Aston Villa Move

Weston McKennie wants a multi-million euro payoff from Juventus to make the move to Aston Villa this summer.

The former Leeds United midfielder has been included in a player plus cash deal put forward by Juventus to sign Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

The switch had looked to be on track, but McKennie cannot reach an agreement with Juventus as he wants a payoff.

McKennie is asking Juventus to give him a payoff of €2m before he will agree to go to Aston Villa, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Juventus have yet to agree to McKennie’s demands and it has been suggested they are considering taking him out of the deal.

Talks are being held with Aston Villa about potential solutions if McKennie is not in the agreement.

McKennie also does not have an agreement with Aston Villa on his salary or the commission that his agent would be due.

Aston Villa and Juventus are working to a tight deadline and want the Luiz deal to be done before 30th June.