Westmoreland stuns Watertown in region opener

May 15—The euphoria of a District 5-3A championship was lost in a 4-0 loss to visiting Westmoreland on Monday in the Region 3-2A tournament.

The Lady Eagles scored an unearned run in the second inning off Avery Taylor. They tacked on another score on a walk and two singles in the fifth.

The finishing blow was a three-run homer by No. 9 hitter Elora Vega in the sixth inning. One run was disallowed when one of the runners ahead of her was called out for taking her battling helmet off before reaching the plate. It was the second out of the inning, so the remaining two runners were allowed to score. If it had been the third out, there would have been no home run.

But pitcher Lanie Parkhurst made sure that lost run would make no difference as she kept the hard-hitting Lady Purple Tiger hitters off balance all afternoon, forcing numerous popups and flyouts as Watertown, which had entertained thoughts of its first state tournament appearance since 2002, finished a 17-8 season.

Parkhurst scattered seven hits and a walk while striking out four.

Taylor surrendered eight hits and four walks while whiffing three.

Win in Chattanooga sends Friendship to USJ for best-of-3 state quarterfinal

CHATTANOOGA — A five-run fourth inning fueled Friendship Christian's 6-3 win at Boyd-Buchanan in the State XII one-game elimination Monday.

The Lady Commanders added a run in the sixth and Izzy Wilson withstood the Lady Buccaneers' runs in the final two frames as Friendship will return from east Tennessee just long enough to re-pack for a trip to University School of Jackson today.

The teams will play a best-of-3 state quarterfinal series beginning, and possibly ending, with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader today with the "if necessary" game tomorrow. The winner will advance to next week's Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

Friendship outhit Boyd-Buchanan 8-7. But the big difference was four errors by the Lady Bucs to none for Friendship as only one run was earned. There were also only two RBIs awarded. Khloe Smith singled three times and Bella Ellis tripled for the Lady Commanders, who climbed to 24-10 for the season.

Wilson walked none and struck out two as she kept the Lady Bucs off the board until the bottom of the sixth inning.

Lady Bears blast Overton, earn another shot at Green Hill

NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet will get a fifth shot at Green Hill after run-ruling host John Overton 16-1 Monday in the Region 6-4A tournament opener.

Avery Haymans drove in four runs on three hits to lead the Lady Bear offense as she, Annabella Brewer and Kara Hughes from the bottom of the lineup combined for half of Mt. Juliet's 12 hits and drove in nine runs as the Lady Bears improved to 27-11.

Savanna Schaffer tripled home two runs in the top of the first inning. Haymans singled in two more.

Five runs followed in the second inning as Haymans singled in a run and Hughes drove in three on a single. Brewer hit a solo inside-the-park homer.

Taylor Haymans scattered an unearned run on five hits for the win. The left-hander walked three and struck out six in five innings.

Schaffer supplied a pair of hits for the Lady Bears, who will travel to Green Hill at 6 p.m. today for the region championship. The winner will host a sectional Friday while the loser goes to the Region 5 champion, either Lincoln County or Nolensville.

Lady Hawks hammer McGavock, await Mt. Juliet in region final

MT. JULIET — Green Hill's sluggers wore out another opponent Monday night as

the Lady Hawks hammered visiting McGavock 12-0 in the Region 6-4A tournament opener.

Following a scoreless first inning, Kendall Davis tripled to right field to score one run and touched them all via an error on the play.

Maddie McIntyre doubled the lead an inning later with a an RBI triple in Green Hill's eight-run third. Davis and Emily Legrand both hit two-run homers to left field.

Savannah Wilson struck out six Raiders as Green Hill improved to 39-6-2.

Four of the wins are over neighboring rival Mt. Juliet, which will visit the Hill at 6 p.m. today for the region championship. The winner will host a sectional Friday while the loser travels to the Region 5 champion, either Lincoln County or Fayetteville.

Lady Tigers take first district title since '92; Cromer ties career HR record with 14

WATERTOWN — Watertown claimed its first district softball tournament championship in 32 years last Friday by doing what the Lady Purple Tigers had been doing all year — dominating District 5-3A competition.

The Lady Tigers trounced visiting Smith County 15-2 to finish perfect against league opponents.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Rachel Cromer drove in six runs on two homers — a three-run bomb in the third inning to stretch a 3-2 edge to 6-2 and two-run shot in the Lady Tigers' nine-run fourth. Her second blast tied her with Kim Harris for the alltime lead in program history. Harris hit 14 from 1988-91 and Cromer, who graduated the night before after beginning her career in 2021, pulled even and finished tied as Watertown was shut out in the season-ending region opener Monday.

Kay McGuire gave up single Smith County runs in the second and third innings after the Lady Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first. She gave up four hits and one earned run in four innings. The Lady Owls, who go to within a run on a homer by Neveah Troutt, did not come out to bat in the fifth.

Watertown whacked 16 hits. Alyssa Wood and Harlie Phillips drove in three runs apiece as they each singled twice and doubled. Drew Pryor doubled and singled. Leadoff batter Callie Buhler singled twice as Watertown improved to 17-7.

"We've been able to hit the ball really well this year," said ninth-year Watertown coach Sarah Gentry. "They're a fun team to watch. They're a really fun team to be around. Probably one of the most fun teams I've been around coaching-wise in a long time. They like each other most days. They are hungry. They like to work. They want to get better. They listen. Been very coachable in stuff we wanted to change this year so we could get that gold trophy and they really bought in to what we wanted to do and what we're trying to build here at Watertown."

The Lady Tigers, who played in 1978 and '79 under Coach Bill Robinson, just missing a trip to an early state tournament, began playing for good in '86 under Rick Martin, who led the Tigerettes to the old District 6-A tourney title, beating a Friendship Christian team coached by future basketball coaching legend John Wild which recovered to make its first state tournament trip that year.

Watertown's current coach is Sarah Reeder Gentry, Martin's niece, who pitched for the Tigerettes before graduating in 2008. After pitching for Bryan College, she returned to her alma mater under Coach Brandy Holcomb in 2013 before taking the helm in 2016. Under Holcomb, Gentry and their predecessors (Gavin Webster took the team to its only state tournament in 2002 without benefit of winning the district or region tourneys), Watertown has made numerous region trips and a few sectional visits, but always as the runner-up, not No. 1 with the exception of '92.

"It's exciting to finally get a gold plaque while I've been here," Gentry said.

In addition to Cromer, Buhler, Phillips and Katie Brindley were named to the all-tournament team.