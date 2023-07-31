Westmoore safety Mykel Patterson-McDonald commits to OU football 2024 recruiting class

MOORE — Mykel Patterson-McDonald felt nervous as he dialed OU head coach Brent Venables’ number.

For the past few months, the Westmoore safety had been deliberating where he’d spend his college football career. And after narrowing it down to OU, Missouri, UNLV and Houston, he came to a decision.

“I wanted to let you know I’m all in,” Patterson-McDonald told Venables over the phone. “I’m staying home, Coach.”

Patterson-McDonald made it official on Monday. The four-star safety announced his commitment to OU, marking the Sooners’ second in-state addition to the 2024 recruiting class.

“A lot went into this,” Patterson-McDonald said. “It was a big decision for me, but I bet on myself and decided to stay home. … It’s been a blessing.”

Patterson-McDonald is rated by 247Sports as the No. 6 player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 72 safety in the nation.

The Westmoore standout gained traction on the recruiting trail following a strong junior season. He racked up 108 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games.

The addition of Patterson-McDonald is a good one for Venables and the Sooners, who’ve placed an emphasis on retaining in-state talent.

“They stayed in contact with me every day,” Patterson-McDonald said. “If it wasn’t one coach, it was another coach. Every time they brought me out on campus, they made me feel at home.”

Patterson-McDonald’s commitment to OU is fitting. His father, Larry McDonald, walked on at OU in 2009.

Patterson-McDonald was just four years old at the time. Now, he’ll get to suit up for the same program as a scholarship athlete.

That just made the moment even more special for Patterson-McDonald when he gave Venables the phone call.

“Emotions were high,” Patterson-McDonald said. “I was kinda nauseous and kinda nervous. … It’s amazing. He (McDonald) went there, but I’m just going to do it better than he did.”

Another motivating factor for Patterson-McDonald was the opportunity to play in the SEC.

OU is set to leave the Big 12 following the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year, which is just in time for Patterson-McDonald’s arrival.

Westmoore DB Mykel Patterson-McDonald for Super 30. Monday, July 10, 2023

“That’s where I want to be,” Patterson-McDonald said of the SEC. “I want to play the best of the best. I don’t want to stoop down a level. I want to go right at it in my freshman year.”

Patterson-McDonald also hopes to play alongside a few current OU targets.

Among that wish list is David Stone, a five-star prospect who’s rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 6 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class.

Stone is being recruited by programs such as OU, Miami, Michigan State and others.

“We always talk about playing together,” Patterson-McDonald said of Stone. “Me and him are really tight. We’re close.”

Regardless of which recruits also commit to OU, Patterson-McDonald is eager to suit up for the Sooners in 2024.

“I fit very well (at OU),” Patterson-McDonald said. “I’m familiar with how they play already. I’ll like it there.”

