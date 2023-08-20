Westmont teen killed in shooting in Austin park, second teen wounded

Two teens were shot, one fatally Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood on the West Side, authorities said.

The teens, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, were in Galewood Park near the 5700 block of Bloomingdale Avenue just after 4 p.m. when shots erupted, police said.

The boy was shot in his right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was also taken to Stroger in critical condition.

The girl, identified as Ashuntice Wilburn of west suburban Westmont, later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

It was unclear exactly who was the intended target of the shooting.