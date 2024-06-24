Westmont Hilltop girls, Berlin Brothersvalley boys basketball teams slated to go up one level next 2 seasons due to PIAA competition formula

Two area basketball teams will be elevated up one classification for the next two seasons due to the PIAA competition formula.

The Westmont Hilltop girls squad will be elevated to Class 4A. In 2023-24, the Hilltoppers played in the 3A championship game.

The Berlin Brothersvalley boys team will play at the Class 2A level. The Mountaineers advanced to the 1A championship game in each of the past two seasons.

This winter, 46 schools were identified by the formula. Seventeen teams are slated to go up one level.

Since the competition formula has been adopted in 2018, 166 teams have been identified. This is the third classification cycle the formula has been in effect. In 2023, it was expanded to include all team sports.

To move up a classification under the competition Formula, PIAA member schools must have the following:

• Sport (Enrollment) classification + success factor + athletic transfer(s) = competition classification.

• Six or more success points and one or more athletic transfers are needed to move up a classification.