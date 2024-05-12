Westminster Girl’s Soccer looks to make school history

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Friends and family gathered at Westminster early on Saturday morning to sendoff the girls’ soccer team. The girls headed to Macon, to take on Frederica Academy as the Wildcats looked to bring home the programs first state title.

Head Coach Tucker Blackmon said his girls are the definition of teamwork and togetherness. “13 different people have scored for this team, which is that’s a pretty wild stat and I think it starts at the top and just goes down, so we celebrate each other and they kind of said that tone. Ultimately in the equation I don’t know how much I matter they’re an incredible collection of girls as you can imagine extraordinarily unique,” says Coach Blackmon, “it takes a bad coach to ruin a team this great and so I knew they were going to be good, but what they’ve done for each other throughout the year I just kind of marvel at it.”

Team co-captain Lilly Bryan said she’s so excited for her first ever state championship experience. “I’ve never been part of playing in the state championship before,” says the senior leader, “so I just can’t wait for this opportunity to go into work hard together and hopefully make history for school.”

Co-captain Cecilia Aitken agreed noting that “we’re all there for each other, no matter what we’ve gone through what we’ve been through we all have the end of the day had the same goal of like helping each other out,” says the senior co-captain, “not only just on the soccer field, but in the locker room or in school just like being there for each other I feel like that honestly, it’s the most important thing.”

Co-Captain Charlotte Patty says the captains were elected by the team and she feels honored they’ve chosen her as one of their leaders. “Knowing that the team shows us was really special because it was also like a new group of girls like a lot of people left the team and there’s a lot of younger girls on his team,” says the junior leader, “it’s also really special for us to make it this far together because it is like a sisterhood, we fight like sisters and we love like sisters so it’s been great.”

Co-captain Riley Roach says this whole experience has been life changing and the have confidence they can get the win. “At the beginning of the season our coach talked a lot about us possibly going to state and he was like ‘you all are great group girls with a lot of strengths’, but just like each game that we’ve won in the playoffs it felt more real,” says the senior leader, “[it felt like] oh my goodness we can actually do this so I’m really excited for today.”

The team stuck together and worked hard but came up short against Frederica Academy falling 1-0. Still a huge accomplishment, and a lot for the Wildcats to be proud of!

