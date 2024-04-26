Westminster Council rejects Champions League final fan zone plan

Westminster Council rejected the application for a fan zone in Embankment [Getty Images]

Plans for a fan zone in central London during the Champions League final in June have been rejected.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) wanted to close off the road next to Embankment Underground station between Westminster Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge, including Villiers Street and Victoria Embankment Gardens.

Westminster Council rejected the proposal at a meeting on Thursday.

It said it would have caused "significant disruption" in the area.

'Considering its next steps'

A spokesperson for the council said: "The decision of the sub-committee to refuse the application for Embankment reflects the legitimate issues raised by many residents and businesses.

"The committee determine each application on their merits and must be mindful to strike a balance with the evidence in front of them.

"Therefore, the committee felt that this proposal would cause significant disruption in the local area and the applicant did not provide enough mitigation for the concerns raised."

A spokesperson for the GLA said it was "considering its next steps after [the] hearing".

"Our priority is ensuring that Londoners and visitors can enjoy the Champions League celebrations safely," they said.

During the meeting, Westminster Council granted permission for fans to gather in Trafalgar Square and Hyde Park, with a number of conditions.

Its spokesperson added that the council was "proud to play a role in hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events".

The GLA spokesperson added: "We continue to work closely with the Met and other partner agencies to plan two London meeting points for fans."

