Westminster Christian girls soccer wins back-to-back Class 4A state titles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Westminster Christian girls soccer team capped off the season the same way they did a year ago: defeating St. Michael in the Class 4A state title game.

The Wildcats got the 3-1 win on Friday to win back-to-back state championships.

Westminster Christian’s all-time leading goal-scorer AnnaLi Weekley scored two goals, earning her second straight Class 4A state MVP honor. Eighth-grader Annie Collier added the other goal for the Wildcats.

In other state title games, Gulf Shores defeated Guntersville 3-2 in double overtime in the 5A boys championship, and Bayside defeated Mars Hill 3-0 in the 4A boys championship.

