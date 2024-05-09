Westminster Christian girls, Mars Hill boys advance to soccer state championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The AHSAA soccer Final Four began on Wednesday at John Hunt Park and we saw multiple North Alabama teams take the field.

The defending Class 4A girls state champions Westminster Christian rolled past Jacksonville 7-0 to head back to the title game. The Wildcats will face St. Michael on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship.

We also have a local team in the 4A boys title game. Mars Hill held off Westbrook Christian 1-0 to advance as they aim for their first state title in program history. The Panthers will face the reigning champs Bayside on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

In Class 1A/3A, Donoho defeated the Madison Academy girls 5-0 while the defending boys champs Tanner were eliminated by Westminster-Oak Mountain as the Knights won 4-1.

In Class 5A, the Guntersville girls came up short against the defending champs Springville 4-1.

The state tournament continues Thursday morning at John Hunt Park with Class 6A and 7A semifinals.

