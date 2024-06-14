'Westmeath have massive chance but Derry will win'

Mickey Harte's Derry have lost their last three championship matches [Inpho]

Former Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville says Westmeath have "a massive chance" to get the better of Derry but believes Mickey Harte's side will ultimately prevail to progress from Group One to the next stages of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

The final set of group games in this year's series are being played this weekend, with the 12 counties who will contest the knockout stages being finalised.

Only a win will suffice for the Oak Leafers after they lost to Galway and Armagh and they go into Saturday evening's contest in Newry on the back of three successive championship defeats.

"If you take this game a month or six weeks ago, you just chalk that down [as a Derry win], you don’t even think about it," McConville told BBC Sport NI.

"Westmeath have reacted well in this competition, probably on reflection could have beaten Galway, ran Armagh close enough, and watching Derry’s frailties, they have a massive chance in this game.

"But you have to imagine that there has to be a serious reaction [from Derry]. We did say this before the last day when they were due to visit Armagh that you would expect a huge reaction. That reaction didn’t materialise.

"They have a few players back this weekend and I think that will be enough. Then they become a dangerous animal again."

'People mad for jeopardy in Sam Maguire'

After wins over Clare and Donegal, Cork will top Group Three with a victory or draw against Tyrone in Tullamore on Saturday.

"Cork have been very impressive so far, none more so than in defeating Donegal," reflected BBC analyst McConville.

"I think people are mad for jeopardy in the Sam Maguire series and they are getting it this weekend – there is massive jeopardy there for both teams."

Tyrone will win the group if they beat Cork and Donegal don't defeat Clare in Castlebar while victories for the Red Hands and Jim McGuinness' side will mean points difference is required to separate the top three.

"I think Tyrone just have enough, and it could be enough to top that group as well. They have stuttered so far but I think they are a bit better than their results have suggested.

"A lot of those young [Tyrone] players have stepped up. They’ve had a lot of debuts this year and they won’t fear playing Cork.

"Cork v Tyrone is a good game for Tyrone. I think they will have seen a lot of what made Cork tick the last day and won’t let them get away with what Donegal let them away with."

Armagh and Monaghan wins predicted

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh will top Group One if they beat or draw with Galway [Inpho]

Armagh will top Group One if they win or draw against Galway at Markievicz Park on Sunday. Both teams have four points from two games, but Armagh's superior goal difference means a draw would be enough to grab top spot.

“Galway have a couple of key injuries and I think that gives Armagh the edge. I thought last day Armagh looked physically imposing and also athletically they can get round the pitch [in beating Derry 3-17 to 0-15].

“I think that will give them a huge amount of confidence. You have to go to Celtic Park and perform and that’s what Armagh did. It's the same scenario in Sligo, they have to go there and they have to perform, but I think Armagh will edge it by a couple of points."

In Group Four, Monaghan could seal a spot in the preliminary quarter-finals with a draw against Meath at Breffni Park on Sunday and the Farney county can still finish second with a comfortable win over Meath and a heavy defeat for Louth against Kerry.

“You talk about reactions and the person who needs the most reaction in the country is probably Colm O’Rourke [Meath manager]. The two results they have had so far [losing 3-10 to 0-9 against Louth and 2-18 to 0-9 against Kerry] have been really poor. They had a good 35 minutes against Kerry. Other than that their season has not been great.

“I expect Monaghan to have the resolve and I can see a few of the older stagers being wheeled out this weekend to get that result and I think that will be key for them.

“I don’t think there is a long summer of football ahead for Monaghan but I think they will feel this is a key game for them and if they advance they become dangerous. I do expect them to beat Meath."

Fermanagh to edge Ulster derby

Saturday's action also sees Fermanagh host Antrim at Brewster Park in the Tailteann Cup quarter-final Ulster derby.

Having faced both teams in his role as manager of Wicklow, McConville fancies the Ernemen to emerge victors in that encounter at Brewster Park.

“Not a lot between them but I do think that being at home for Fermanagh gives them a massive edge," said the 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"It’s a massive advantage to have your quarter-final at home and I think that will be enough for Fermanagh. Defensively I think Fermanagh have improved since they lost 3-11 to 0-9 to Armagh in the Ulster quarter-final in April.

"They probably found out a lot of things about themselves that day."

McConville's own Wicklow side face Down in another of the Tailteann Cup semi-finals at Newry on Saturday (16:30 BST) in what is the curtain-raiser to the Derry v Westmeath All-Ireland SFC contest.