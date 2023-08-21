Westlake (surprise!) is No. 1 in our Central Texas preseason football poll

No. 1 Westlake

2023 outlook: Few teams in Texas have higher standards than the Chaparrals, who believe they have a chance to win state every year. After winning Class 6A titles in 2019, 2020 and 2022, they fell one game short last year, losing in the state semifinals. Coach Tony Salazar has a good mix of outstanding players on both sides of the football to warrant optimism this fall. It helps to have a solid returning QB (Paxton Land), a dynamic RB (Jack Kayser) and a defense that gets angry if it allows two touchdowns in a game. Barring major injuries, there's no reason to believe Westlake won't make another deep playoff run.

2022: 14-1, lost to Galena Park North Shore 49-34 in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals

The last three years: 44-1

Head coach: Tony Salazar (14-1, second season)

Three Chaparrals to watch

RB Jack Kayser: One of the area's most dynamic players, the Army football pledge is the team's chief offensive playmaker. By rushing for 1,541 yards and 15 TDs, he forced defenses to key on him. That gave Land time to focus on open receivers downfield. Kayser finished with 17 TDs in 10 games.

OT Tyler Knape: The California pledge was a major force in helping the Chaparrals become one of the most balanced offenses in Central Texas. He helped the 2022 team average 194 yards rushing and 192 yards passing. The all-state pick was credited with 43 pins, 33 knockdowns and 63 dominations for a team that averaged 54 points.

LB Elliott Schaper: On a defense with many standout players, he's largely responsible for containing opponents' running attacks. He had 49 tackles and two sacks last year and will carry a heavier load this fall. Last year he helped the defense hold opponents to 12 points a game.

Top storylines

Leadership begins with experience

Westlake coaches boast that this year's team has 62 seniors, a school record. Almost all of them have participated in at least one state championship victory. When the team lines up Friday for the opener at Fort Bend Ridge Point, it will be led by seniors such as Land, Knape and Kayser, The senior crop also returns receiver Heath McCree, offensive lineman Jake Helms, and cornerbacks Judson Crockett and Denim Collins.

Who's going to catch the football?

One of the Chaps' biggest challenges is replacing wide receivers Jaden Greathouse (now at Notre Dame) and Keaton Kubecka (Kansas). They combined for 104 catches, 1,743 yards and 20 touchdowns. Westlake will reload with two players it believes will move the chains — McCree and Brody Wilhelm. Both have emerged as big-play targets in practice, Salazar said.

Driven by adversity

After a recent practice at Chaparral Field, several players said they are still upset about losing in the state semifinals last year. That has inspired the players to make it back to state again. The 2019, 2020 and 2021 teams each were state champs. With a 44-1 record the past three years, it's understandable that the lone loss still bothers them.

Our take

Who is the most important player on Westlake's roster?

Rick Cantu: The quarterback. Paxton Land must have a great year for the Chaps to win it all. With that said, he has enough good pieces around him to make it happen.

Colby Gordon: Jack Kayser. With the all-star talent that has graduated the past few years, he's the key player to make the Chaps' offense go this season.

