Westlake’s Spencer Barnett flips commitment to Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake’s Spencer Barnett is staying home.

The Chaparrals’ placekicker, who booted a 59-yard field goal in the first game of the 2023 season, posted on social media that he flipped his verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns from Colorado State.

Barnett posted his decision to reverse his course from the Rams on April 2 and then posted a photo of himself in a Longhorns uniform three days later.

Barnett’s kick against Fort Bend Ridge Point was crucial to the Chaps’ 31-21 win in Missouri City to start the season. It came with 6:18 left in the game and put the Chaps ahead by multiple possessions, giving his team a comfortable cushion to secure the win.

Barnett hit another big kick from 53 yards in a tight spot against Lake Travis later in the year. He gave the Chaps a 20-7 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and they held on to beat the Cavaliers 20-14.

Kicking runs in the family. Spencer’s older brother Charlie is a placekicker for Army West Point.

Coincidentally, the Longhorns play the Rams in the 2024 season opener Aug. 31 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

