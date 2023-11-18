Westlake rolls past San Antonio Reagan: three key things to know about the Chaps' win

SEGUIN — Westlake scored on its first five offensive possessions and rolled to a 45-28 victory over San Antonio Reagan in an area playoff game Friday night at Matador Stadium. With the win, the Chaparrals advance to the third round of the state playoffs against the winner of Saturday's San Benito-Laredo United game at 3 p.m. next Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Player of the game? Easy: Jack Kayser

Jack Kayser, one of the best running backs in Westlake history, rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on a short run early in the first quarter to help the Chaps (12-0) build a 28-0 lead and capped the scoring with a 10-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

"I thought I could have played better, honestly," the 5-foot-7 Kayser said. "I think the O-line dominated and that's a credit to them. I sometimes get the stats, but the coaching, the O-line, the blocking backs gets overlooked."

Westlake should also give credit to quarterback Rees Wise, who passed for 168 of his 212 yards in the first half to help give the Chaps a 31-7 lead at halftime.

Westlake head coach Tony Salazar holds the area championship trophy for his players after the Chaparrals' 45-28 win over San Antonio Reagan on Friday night.

Westlake's defense provided the game's key play

Reagan (11-1) scored the first touchdown of the second half to narrow the score to 31-14 and had possession of the ball with a chance to gain momentum. But quarterback Brad Jackson, who entered the game with 25 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, was picked off by Westlake cornerback Denim Collins near midfield.

The Chaparrals took advantage of the turnover and added to their lead on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Kayser. Collins, who has received offers from Colgate and Texas State, said the defense needs to improve to have a chance to win state.

"We've got a lot more to play for," Collins said. "You never know what can happen. Everything could be taken away from you. I just go out there and put my heart into it every time I step on the field."

Down the road? How about a rematch with Lake Travis?

Westlake coach Tony Salazar, holding up the area championship trophy, gathered his players and told them it's great to still be alive in the playoffs after Thanksgiving. Salazar, 26-1 in two years with the Chaps, applauded a defense led by Collins and linemen Maddox Flynt and Cullen Devine. Reagan was held to its fewest points since opening the season with a 17-16 victory over Smithson Valley.

Looking ahead, Westlake and Lake Travis will meet in the fourth round of the playoffs if both prevail next week. The Cavaliers (10-2) will play San Antonio Brennan. Earlier this year Westlake edged Lake Travis 20-14, its closest game of the season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Key interception by Denim Collins helps Westlake football pull away