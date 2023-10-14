Westlake rallies to beat Dripping Springs as defense, QB Rees Wise lead comeback

Westlake didn't need a fiery halftime speech from head coach Tony Salazar to realize the Chaparrals were not playing up to their lofty standards.

But Salazar, who is known as a defensive mastermind and unmatched motivator, was not going to leave the locker room without his voice being heard. Loud and clear. Dripping Springs "slapped us in the face" in the first two quarters, the coach said, and he challenged his players to regain their pride.

The Chaps apparently got the message.

Westlake's defense rose to the occasion in the second half and sophomore quarterback Rees Wise came to life to help the Chaparrals earn a hard-fought 27-14 victory over Dripping Springs Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.

Westlake won its 41st consecutive regular-season game and improved its 2023 record to 7-0, 5-0 in District 26-6A. Dripping Springs, which led 14-7 at halftime, slipped to 5-2, 4-1.

"We've got a lot of pride here in this locker room," Salazar said. "We played our type of football in all three phases in the second half."

Salazar said it's "a challenge every week to find a new motivation to keep these guys focused" when so much is expected of them. The Chaps haven't lost a regular-season game since they were beaten by Lake Travis 26-25 in 2019.

Among the defensive players who shut down Dripping Springs in the decisive second half were junior lineman Connor Vasek, junior linebacker Elliott Schaper and senior defensive backs Denim Collins and Judson Crockett.

Vasek was particularly impressive, spending much of the time harassing Dripping Springs playmakers in the Tiger backfield in the second half. If the name sounds familiar, he is brother of University of Texas defensive end Colton Vasek, one of the country's most coveted high school football recruits in 2022.

How good is Connor Vasek?

"He's got the potential to be great, even better than his brother," Schaper said.

Dripping Springs deserves credit for giving Westlake a tough night. Tiger running back Jack Tyndall rushed for a game-high 178 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game. Tiger quarterback Maddox Maher played well, too, passing for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Westlake's offense, meanwhile, was in good hands with Wise taking snaps. He passed for 224 yards and rushed for 58 yards and three touchdowns.

When Salazar was speaking about winning all phases of the game, he likely was referring to Chaparral special teams. In the game's biggest play, Crockett blocked a fourth quarter punt that was returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Heath McCree to give Westlake its 27-14 lead.

Dripping Springs, which plays host to Lake Travis in a key 26-6A game on Friday, would not mount another serious rally.

After the game, many Chaparrals congratulated their new offensive leader, Wise, who made a big splash when he passed for five touchdowns in last week's 67-14 victory over Anderson. It was his first major outing since taking over for former starter Paxton Land, who recently accepted an offer by Texas A&M to be a preferred walk-on with the Aggies next season.

Westlake is blessed to have two outstanding quarterbacks. To his credit, Land has supported Wise during the transition.

"Paxton is always for the team has has had my back 100% of the time," Wise said. "He's been the greatest mentor I could ever have."

With three more regular-season games and the state playoffs pending, the Chaparrals will need everyone to get where they want — and expect — to go.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Down at halftime, Westlake rallies for victory over Dripping Springs