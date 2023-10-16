Westlake, Oxnard leading the way in impressive first season of girls flag football

Hail to the victors.

That starts with the Undaunted 2, the Westlake and Oxnard highs girls flag football teams who have battled through uncertainty, the players’ inexperience and the just plain it’s-all-new-to-us challenge to thrive in the sport’s inaugural season.

Westlake, led by a strong-armed softball-honed quarterback, a gritty middle linebacker with a Pop Warner background and a coach with a deep background in the sport, is an unblemished 15-0.

Oxnard, powered by a slick junior quarterback and a trio of gifted receivers, is 12-5.

They’ve demonstrated not just what can be done, but likely what happens next.

“This is just the start,” says Westlake coach Brandon Alexander. “I’ve been involved in the sport for a lot of years as a player and coach, and the high schools will have the sport take off.

“It’s already supported by the NFL, and I think moving onto the NCAA is next.”

He added: “I’m having a ton of fun because the girls are so eager to learn and so committed.”

Oxnard coach Mark Cordes said his players love being part of something special.

“They’re making history as the first team playing for Oxnard in the inaugural season,” he said. “That makes it so meaningful for all the players. They’re committed and intent on winning games.”

Flag football in Ventura County has gotten a boost from a dedicated assembly of coaches like Alexander and Cordes and a knowledgeable cast that includes former boys coaches Tim Lins at Moorpark, Mike Leibin at Thousand Oaks, and Bob Gregorchuk at Rio Mesa.

Ultimately, the sport is spearheaded by its athletes, mostly softball, soccer, basketball, track and field, etc., athletes chomping at the bit for a sport to play in the fall.

Westlake senior Grace Roskowick emerged as the starting quarterback when practice began in early August, and quickly won over the head coach.

The softball player is a gifted thrower.

“She can really sling it,” said Alexander. “Honestly, I’ve never seen anyone throw as well as her in flag football. She’s so tough to defend.”

Through the first 11 games, she piled up 1,323 passing yards with 11 touchdowns. Ava Bowers put up 781 receiving yards with five TDs. Amanda Eames ran for 582 yards and four TDs.

Alexander said it’s the defense that allows Westlake to dominate.

It’s posted eight shutouts and allowed no more than 12 points in a game.

“Very aggressive, very focused,” Alexander. “The defense, like the whole team, is determined to get better.”

Alana Johnson, one of 12 seniors on the 21-player squad, is as hard-nosed linebacker with Pop Warner experience.

After the first 11 games, Melaina Serve led Westlake with 48 tackles, while Tahirih Vahdat had 47 tackles and three interceptions returned for TDs.

Oxnard quarterback Mia Mata is a flashy junior who amassed 997 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through first 10 games, when the Yellowjackets started 9-1 before suffering a slight downturn in going 3-3 in their last six games.

Senior Azalea Kubic compiled 302 rushing yards, five interceptions and eight TDs in those first 10 games. Freshman Ryanna Harris scored 13 touchdowns with 507 receiving yards and five interceptions. Aiyana Gonzalez notched 47 tackles.

During the 9-1 start, Oxnard outscored opponents 231-37.

“Our players understand this is a unique opportunity and they’re eager to have success,” said Cordes. “They know they’re the first team at Oxnard.”

Its not merely a two-team showcase spotlighting flag football in the county, There's emerging talent everywhere.

Here's a team-by-team listing of some of the top players:

VENTURA: Ava Ortma, QB, So; Mya Rodriguez, WR, Fr.; Makayla Halley, WR, Jr.

CAMARILLO: Rebekah Stead, QB, Jr; Grace Soberanis, WR, Sr.

OAK PARK: Ema Alikian, Jayden Bellemeur.

NEWBURY PARK: Thalya Flores, QB; Lila Rugee, WR; Lily Johnson, WR; Maddie Neier, WR/DB.

THOUSAND OAKS: Ivy Williams, RB/safety; Malia Turley, RB/safety; Morgan Casillas, LB; Sheyla Espinosa WR/rusher.

RIO MESA: Saniya Holloway, LB; Tanaya Moreno, WR; Analysia Brewer, LB/WR; Honest Watson, FS/RB.

MOORPARK: Mya Rei Smith, QB; Peyton Frazier, WR/DB; Sienna Newbill, WR/S; Samantha Olivas, WR/S.

SIMI VALLEY: Sonali Banerjee, RB; Alexis Scott, CB; Cheyanne Devine, WR; Teagan Stokes, DB; Sarah Chavez, DB; Aisha Noorzai, RB.

ROYAL: Grace Ae, Kingston Worke, Leah Orsini, Morgan Arrasmith, Aurora Zepeda.

BUENA: Monique Saenz, Desirae Colin, Maren Bursek.

HUENEME: Layal Maria, Julianna Frenes, Sami Nava, Larissa Barralaga.

AGOURA: Liv Ivie, WR/CB; Rylee Redmond, WR; Jessie Giacomazzie, WR/LB.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Westlake, Oxnard leading the way in 1st season of girls flag football