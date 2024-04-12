Westlake girls soccer advances to UIL 6A Championship Game after holding off Rockwall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Westlake girls soccer team will play for the UIL 6A title on Saturday thanks to beating Rockwall 1-0 in the semis.

Westlake got a big time goal from junior midfielder AJ Carlson off a nice pass from senior forward Kate Grannis.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Martin made several key saves, including one on a penalty kick, as Westlake shutout the Yellowjackets to advance to the championship.

The victory is Westlake’s third shutout of the playoffs and tenth shutout this season.

“It was amazing, I just wanted to do whatever I could for my team and being able to do that and celebrating with them was the best feeling ever,” Martin said.

“There’s no team that I don’t think we can beat, I mean we’ve worked really hard,” AJ Carlson said. “You know every team that has worked hard is deserving of it and I think we are just as deserving.”

“It’s just something that is the cherry on top but we’re not happy to be here, we’re playing to win and we want to make sure that we show up tomorrow and give a good game,” head coach Darci Carruthers said.

Westlake will face Prosper, who defeated Katy Seven Lakes 3-0 in the other semifinal.

The championship will be played Saturday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Kickoff is scheduled for 4pm.

