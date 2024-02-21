Westlake girls rout SA Churchill to advance to regional tournament

Westlake Chaparrals guard Gianna Angiolet (3) drives to the basket for the layup against the Bowie Bulldogs during the third period at the District 26-6A girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024, at Westlake High School — West Lake Hills, TX.

KYLE — Westlake head coach Vickie Benson didn’t want to reveal all of her secrets after her team booked its first regional semifinal appearance since 2020. That’ll have to wait hopefully until after the State championship, she said.

But Benson alluded to a few defensive adjustments at halftime on Tuesday night that clogged the passing lanes better against Churchill. It showed on the two possessions immediately out of the break. First, Kennedy Cannon stole an entry pass. Then, Gianna Angiolet’s steal led to a Bella Hesse transition layup as Westlake raced away to a 59-37 win.

The Chaps’ (28-5) season-long stingy defense shone through again in the regional quarterfinal at Lehman High School. They frustrated the Chargers (28-11), which came into the contest averaging over 56 points per game. On the other end, Angiolet’s 20 points led the way. Sophomore Tamia King added 11, and Hesse and Lovie Bien each had nine points.

More: Westlake is Austin-area's lone Class 6A girls basketball team alive, but look at those 5As

“We’ve had a rough history in the program the past couple years, not making it past the first round, so once we made it past that, we just had a lot of hope,” Angiolet said. “We just keep believing that we can go further and further, and I think we’re showing that.”

Westlake steadily built its lead throughout the night. It held Churchill to seven points in the first quarter. Then Bien and King combined for 11 points in the second frame to extend the Chaps advantage to 14 by halftime.

The District 26-6A champions’ size and defensive prowess kept any chance of a Chargers comeback at bay.

Hesse’s off-ball pressure forced a turnover early in the third quarter. On the other end, the Chaps grabbed two offensive rebounds before finding the putback to lead 40-19 less than three minutes into the period. A steady diet of transition buckets furthered Westlake’s lead to 19 at the end of the third quarter, effectively sealing the win.

“We talked about defense being the difference in this game,” Benson said. “At this level, the deeper you go in the playoffs, defense really matters. We know if we trust our defense, we’re going to pick off passes, get out in transition and go make layups.”

This playoff run has been in the works since Benson’s appointment in 2022. Last season, with her only senior on varsity injured, it took time for Benson to create trust and unity within the team. This year, they’ve been playing with the motto “Me for Us,” which showed in the unselfish extra passes they consistently made for easy buckets throughout Tuesday night.

A surprise loss to Bowie in the penultimate game of the regular season also strengthened the group, Hesse said. The players always show up to practice 30 minutes early, she added, and the morning after that loss, they spent those 30 minutes figuring out what went wrong and how to fix it.

“We had gotten so used to cruising through our district,” Angiolet said. “We had to band together. We learned winning is hard. We can’t underestimate anybody.”

Since then, they have three playoff wins by double digits and the deepest playoff run since 2020 to show for it.

“After our first playoff win, everyone was almost crying,” Hesse said. “Doing that after being on varsity for four years and finally getting that was the most special feeling. Now, having a team that can contribute and do everything well and dedicate themselves is just really important and it’s really awesome. Hopefully [we can take this] very far.”

More: High school soccer: Race for the playoffs intensifies in second half of district play

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Westlake girls rout SA Churchill to advance to regional tournament