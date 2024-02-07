Westlake edges Johnson to continue late-season charge

Westlake Chaparrals guard Donovan Lee (23) fights for position to shoot against Johnson Jaguars guard Jack Untermeyer (1) defending during the third period at the District 26-6A boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024 at Johnson High School in Buda, TX.

BUDA — Westlake kept its hopes alive for a ninth straight district title Tuesday.

For that to become a reality, it will now have to get some help from the team it just beat.

The Chaps knocked off Johnson 48-42 in a defensive battle at Johnson High School to improve to 13-2 in District 26-6A and will need the Jaguars to knock off district leader Lake Travis Friday to drop the Cavs into a first-place tie.

And while eight straight district titles is one of the more impressive streaks around the Austin area, especially in basketball, that wasn’t on the minds of the Chaps as they played their next-to-last game of the regular season with their district bye coming next week.

“We view every game as important just because it’s the next one, but it obviously feels good to come in here and get a win,” Westlake senior wing Max Purushothaman said. “Especially after they got us here last year.”

The gym didn’t have quite the same atmosphere as a year ago when the Johnson stands were filled to the brim and Westlake entered the game with an 85-game district winning streak — that game was also on a Friday — and it played out much differently.

Both defenses were solid most of the contest, with Westlake keeping the Jaguars scoreless for the last 3 minutes, 55 seconds of the game as it outscored the hosts 9-0 down the stretch.

“We decided to switch a lot of stuff after that first quarter,” Purushothaman said, referencing the Chaps giving up 17 points the first eight minutes. “They were getting us on a lot of back screens, so we made some changes and it worked.”

Gavin Paull’s 3-pointer, two baskets from Wonder Kahozi and a shot by Purushothaman brought the Chaps within 42-41 midway through the fourth, then Donovan Lee’s athletic layup gave Westlake the lead for good with roughly three minutes left.

The Chaps did a good job of stalling, then Jack Seiders, Paull and Lee combined to hit five straight free throws while Westlake’s defense clamped down for four straight stops.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Westlake coach Robert Lucero said. “When we were down early we didn’t let go of the rope, and we didn’t get frustrated when things didn’t go our way. We kept chipping away and didn’t let things get to our heads.”

Sam McKinney had 10 points in the first quarter to spur Johnson to its 17-5 lead, but the Chaps answered with a 10-0 run to start the second quarter after a defensive adjustment kept the Jaguars scoreless for nearly five minutes.

“Brody (Wilhelm) came in the first half and gave us some huge minutes, especially with (Kahozi) in foul trouble,” Lucero said. “Having someone that can come in and be that active rebounding and on defense was big.”

Paull banked-in a 30-foot shot at the halftime buzzer to make it a 23-22 game at the break, with the third quarter being back and forth.

Jaxson Vandegarde’s old-fashioned three-point play to end the third and Jack Untermeyer’s layup to start the fourth gave Johnson a 38-32 lead, but Westlake’s defense would eventually be too much.

While a district title is out of their control, the Chaps (25-7) can end the regular season with a nine-game winning streak and a perfect mark in the second half of the district round-robin if they defeat Akins Friday.

“Teams go through different phases, and each season is different as far as the strengths of your group,” Lucero said. “Maybe if I was a little more mature and experienced I would have seen that we need to play like how we are now and realized this team was going to play in a lot of close games. … But you learn, though as a coach you wished you had the foresight to see that. However, our guys have really gotten better in those situations.”

Though Lucero blaming his coaching shortcomings might be a bit silly as he’s largely considered the best coach in the Austin area the last decade, Westlake does seem to be peaking at the right time.

And it will have plenty of practice time with a nine- or 10-day layoff before its bidistrict playoff game.

“We’re not focused on scouting yet; we’re just focused on us getting better in that week off,” Lucero said.

Paull finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.

Vandegarde tallied 17 points and McKinney added 16 points to pace Johnson (24-7, 11-3), which hosts Del Valle next week after its showdown with the Cavs to close out the regular season.

