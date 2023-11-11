Westgate weathers storm, takes out Terrebonne in rainy first-round playoff matchup

What better way to take the weather conditions out of the equation if you've got a good enough offensive line and can stay grounded.

Westgate football coach Ryan Antoine said he had no desire for his offense to throw the ball in the rainy, soppy and cold weather Friday night as it opened the LSHAA Non-select Division I playoffs.

No. 16 Westgate didn't throw a pass and its line on both sides of the ball wore No. 17 Terrebonne down in the 27-10 first-round victory Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

"I think we kind of wore them out offensively," Antoine said. "We knew they had a real good defensive line but the longer we kept them on the field, get our run game established. We used a lot of guys on offense, Randal Antoine did a good job of coordinating the offense.

"But offensive line has been our leaders all year and we just wanted to play ball control. We didn't throw a pass tonight and that was the plan. We didn't want to turn the ball over and just play some good defense and I think we did a good job of that tonight."

As standout junior running back Tavias Gordon rolled up 158 yards on 22 carries, both game highs, while four other rushers scored a touchdown including Dytraevous "Spida" Lively, Davian "Diamond" Jackson and tight end Gavin Hebert.

On the other side, Terrebone notched just one touchdown and struggled to move the ball consistently, especially in the second half because of LSU football commit and Westgate defensive lineman De'Myrion Johnson and company clamping things down.

"We knew we had to run it as hard as we can. I think Tavias Gordon is one of the top backs in the state, if not the top back in the state. He has about 1,800 rushing yards right now. Over 30 touchdowns," Ryan Antoine said. "We wanted to feed him. We told him you control the ball tonight, we'll play good defense and I think we'll be victorious."

FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE LHSAA playoffs first round high school football schedule for Acadiana teams

LSWA POLL Ruston, Destrehan move to top of final LSWA Class 5A football poll

Things got a little dicey to open the second half. Up 19-3, Westgate muffed the second-half opening kickoff which Terrebonne recovered. Terrebonne scored its lone touchdown of the night five plays later, cutting the lead to 19-10.

Westgate had its punt blocked on the ensuing possession, giving Terrebonne good field position again. But the defense forced a turnover-on-downs in four plays and that was enough to keep Terrebonne at bay.

"We had to weather the storm there. We told our guys to calm down. Terrebonne was not going to give up, it was 19-10 at one point and we had to go out there and keep playing," Ryan Antoine said. "Our guys stayed focused and played our style of football after that."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Westgate takes out Terrebonne in rainy first-round playoff contest