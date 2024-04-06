Westfield’s Braden Smith’s journey to the Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The start to Braden Smith’s stellar high school career was anything but…

“The very first shot Braden ever shot, trivia question, was an airball,” Smith’s head coach at Westfield High School, Shane Sumpter joked. “He was so nervous.”

The 5-9, 135-pound freshman quickly found his stride though. Dishing behind-the-back passes, like one against Noblesville High School, Sumpter fondly remembers.

“When he threw that pass, it’s like, this kid’s different,” said Sumpter. “He continued to get better and better. He grew. By his senior year, he was dunking two hands. I knew he was going to be special though.”

Smith kept progressing each season and by his senior year, he led the Shamrocks to their first sectional title in school history, despite a broken foot.

“He came to me two weeks before the sectional and said, ‘hey, I’m going to try to play,'” Sumpter said. “I thought he was kidding. There was literally a screw holding his foot together and what he did in the sectional, he absolutely put on a show. If you would have seen the x-ray, you’d be like ‘oh my, there’s a screw holding his foot together.'”

He won 2022 Indiana Mister Basketball, but may have ended up playing collegiately at a mid-major if not for the eye of Purdue head coach, Matt Painter.

“I’m watching these guys on film, but Braden seems like he’s better than they are,” a talk Sumpter recalls with Painter. “He’s telling me that, but he wasn’t quiet sure. After our conversation, I think he called Braden. This is the tail end of COVID and offered him a scholarship that night and here we are today.”

“It’s been a long journey,” Boilermakers’ sophomore guard Braden Smith said. “A lot of ups and downs, but at the end of the day, just glad where I’m at. Everything fell into place and I’m just excited to be here.”

Here is the Final Four, where Smith will continue to represent his hometown.

“That’s just what I do on an every day basis,” said Smith. “Just represent myself, my family, my friends, coaching staff, Purdue and Westfield. Just being able to take every day and remembering those things, like hey, ‘you’re representing a lot of people.’ It just goes a long way.”

“There’s a lot of little kids running around Westfield that want to be the next Braden Smith,” Sumpter said. “We had to build a tradition at Westfield and that started with Braden. We’ve been good since he’s left, but we wouldn’t be to this level at Westfield High School if it wasn’t for Braden Smith.”

Sumpter says he’s happy to be a small part of Smith’s journey and will be watching from the stands at State Farm Stadium this weekend.

