Westerville resident Jason Day to play at Paris Olympics, USA golf team chosen

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The field for the Paris Olympic golf tournaments are starting to fill and one of the golfers heading to France is a central Ohio resident.

Australia’s Jason Day, who lives with his family in Westerville, is one of 60 men golfers who qualified for the Olympic tournament. Day, 36, will be making his Olympic debut eight years since the sport was brought back into the program.

Despite being eligible to play at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Day opted out due to concerns related to the Zika virus. In Paris, he will join Min Woo Lee as the two golfers representing Australia at Le Golf National this summer.

Team USA’s four golfers have also been confirmed for this summer’s games. Scottie Scheffler will lead the team and enter the Olympics at the top of the rankings. The world No. 1 has had an amazing season highlighted with victories at the Masters at Augusta and the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.

The defending Olympic champion Xander Schauffele will also join the team as he aims for back-to-back gold medals. Schauffele captured his first major title this year by winning the PGA Championship with a record 21-under score at Valhalla in Louisville.

2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa round out the field for the Americans. Other notable top golfers that qualified include Rory McIlroy (Ireland), Ludvig Aberg (Sweden), Viktor Hovland (Norway), and Jon Rahm (Spain).

The men’s Olympic golf tournament begins on Aug. 1 and will conclude on Aug. 4. The women’s tournament will start Aug. 7 and conclude on Aug. 10. You can watch Day and all the golf action from the Paris Olympics on NBC4, Peacock, and other NBC Universal channels.

