Western Stima fall again as Nzoia Sugar fail to win

Gilbert Selebwa started his reign at Muhoroni Youth with victory as the Awasi-based side defeated poor Western Stima 2-1.

The visitors needed just four minutes to get their opener courtesy of Collins Agade, who received the ball in the dangerous area, and had the easiest of tasks to put the ball past Samuel Odhiambo. Substitute Daniel Otieno, who had taken Mohammed Mwachiponi's position, scored what turned out to be the winner in the 58th minute after turning the defenders inside out.

The hosts scored their consolation through Bernard Ondiek. It was the first away win for the sugar millers this season. Elsewhere, in Sudi Stadium, Bungoma, visitors Thika United held Nzoia Sugar to a barren draw.

It is a fifth consecutive draw for Nicholas Muyoti, who is yet to win a match in his six matches at the helm. In other results on Saturday, Nakumatt came from behind to beat Sofapaka 2-1 with AFC Leopards falling to Kariobangi Sharks 2-0.