Western Slope rodeo among best in the US

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has some deep roots in the Wild West, and that includes being home to several national rodeos.

USA Today asked its readers to rank the 10 best rodeos in the U.S. for those who seek a Western-style thrill.

One Colorado rodeo had the honor of making the list, but it might not be the first rodeo you think of.

While the National Western Stock Show is home to one of the state’s largest rodeos, the Snowmass Rodeo in Snowmass Village near Aspen was named the sixth-best rodeo in the entire country.

“With plenty of family-friendly attractions like the calf scramble and mutton bustin’, as well as real rodeo excitement with contests including bareback riding, bull riding, ribbon roping, barrel racing, and more, the Snowmass Rodeo is a classic rodeo played out in a truly gorgeous mountain setting,” said USA Today.

This summer, the rodeo is celebrating its 50th anniversary with 10 rodeo nights. From June 19 through Aug. 21, Western fans can grab their cowboy hats, boots and rope and head to Snowmass Village every Wednesday for a wild time.

The rodeo is on the smaller side, with a maximum of 2,000 guests per rodeo. So, if you want to make the trip out west, be sure to grab tickets soon.

Snowmass was among nine nationally recognized rodeos:

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, Texas Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo National Finals – Upper Marlboro, Maryland Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo – Davie, Florida Pendleton Round-Up – Pendleton, Oregon Arizona Invitational Black Rodeo – Scottsdale, Arizona Snowmass Rodeo – Snowmass Village, Colorado World’s Oldest Rodeo – Prescott, Arizona Reno Rodeo – Reno, Nevada Tucson Rodeo (La Fiesta de los Vaqueros) – Tucson, Arizona Ellensburg Rodeo – Ellensburg, Washington

From mutton busting to bull riding, these rodeos are sure to get you connected to your Western spirit.

