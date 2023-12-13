Western, Northwest men fall out of Top 25

Dec. 12—Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State men's basketball are both on the outside of the latest NABC poll.

After its best start in nearly 30 years at 7-0 that earned them the No. 22 spot in last week's poll, the Western men hit a bump in the road the week they became ranked. The first loss of the week to Nebraska-Kearney last Thursday on a half-court buzzer beater by Damiri Lindo stunned the Griffs in the early portion of their road trip. Western followed the heartbreaking loss with its worst half of shooting from the floor so far this season on Saturday against Fort Hays State, who is currently receiving votes in the NABC poll this week.

Western shot a season-low 20.8% from the field in the first half of its 49-73 loss to the Tigers, a game that was never within the Griffons' reach.

Western will get a good gauge of where they are when it gets its next three games at home. After not receiving any votes this past week, the Griffons will get a shot at a quality win and earn the respect of voters if they're able to pull off an upset against current No. 15 Emporia State on Thursday. The offensive juggernaut that is the Hornets boasts the MIAA's second, fourth and fifth leading scorers this season with Alijah Comithier, Solomon Oraegbu and Owen Long.

Just up the road on Highway 71, the Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team has been a mainstay in the NABC poll. However, a sputtering start to the season at 6-3 has the Bearcats clawing their way back in.

Unlike Western, the Bearcats did receive votes in the latest poll with 29. The preseason MIAA favorite also has a chance to earn a quality win in the next five days when it faces #15 Emporia State at Bearcat Arena on Saturday.

