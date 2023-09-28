Here are Western North Carolina's top 10 quarterbacks at midseason in 2023

The quarterback is the captain of the offense and the most important position on the field. Western Carolina has no shortage of talent at the position.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks in WNC football so far in 2023, listed alphabetically by school.

Javier Rice, Asheville Christian Academy: Rice leads the state in passing, already amassing 1,813 yards this season, including a 593-yard, seven-touchdown performance in a Week 1 loss. The senior has rushed for 338 yards, giving him the 19th-highest total yardage in the country according to maxpreps.com.

Ricky Tolbert, Asheville School: Tolbert has completed 65% of his passes for 961 yards with nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed for five touchdowns and has 136 rushing yards.

Benjamin Kessinger, Brevard: The Blue Devils sophomore has completed 68% of his passes for 706 yards with 11 touchdowns. Kessinger didn’t throw a pass in the team’s win over North Buncombe but did record a 30-yard rush.

Michael Driver, Cherokee: Driver has been the Smoky Mountain Conference’s best quarterback, throwing for 769 yards and using his legs to solid success. The senior has rushed for 216 yards and has 16 total touchdowns.

Caden Ingle, Erwin: As a freshman, Ingle is already standing out for the Warriors. He’s thrown for 827 yards with five touchdowns through six games.

JaRon Ward, Hendersonville: The freshman quarterback has thrown for 837 yards in his first six games, including 10 touchdown passes. Ward has completed 58% of his passes and has thrown only three interceptions.

Brandon Quinn, Mountain Heritage: Quinn’s passing stats are far from the best in the WNC, but he makes this list because of the challenge he poses as a dual-threat quarterback. The junior quarterback has thrown for 391 yards with five touchdowns and rushed for 544 yards with nine touchdowns.

Lawson Carter, Polk County: Carter has thrown for 1,204 yards with 14 touchdowns. His completion percentage of 61% has helped the Wolverines to a 2-0 conference start.

Hayden Craig, Reynolds: Craig leads the Mountain Athletic Conference in total yards, just cracking 1,000 – largely behind 950 passing yards at a 70% completion rate. Craig has the Rockets off to a 2-0 start in conference play, with both wins coming by at least 50 points.

Jed West, Tuscola: West has been the Mountain 7’s best quarterback this year after transferring from Smoky Mountain just before the season. West has 919 passing yards, 340 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns in just four games after missing last week’s loss to Franklin.

