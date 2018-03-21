Western NFL teams pushing for fewer early starts on road

West Coast teams are asking the NFL to schedule them for fewer early starts in regular-season road games beginning with the upcoming season, MMQB.com reported Wednesday.

The report said the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals are behind a proposal that would limit teams to three games per season "with a scheduled kickoff time prior to 1:00 p.m. in the time zone of their home stadium (without consent)."

Instead, teams coming to the Eastern or Central time zones would play more of their away games in the 4:05 p.m. ET or 4:25 p.m. ET slots.

The three teams seeking the change were a combined 5-10 last season in road games that kicked off at 1 p.m. ET, which feels like a 10 a.m. game to them.

As noted by CBS Sports, the Oakland Raiders might have the biggest issue with early starts. There was a stretch from 2009-15 in which the Raiders lost 15 straight early games. They were 1-2 last season.

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) were the only western team to have a winning record in early starts in 2017. The Denver Broncos, who are in the Mountain time zone, were 0-4.

NFL owners will consider the request at their meetings next week in Orlando. It will take 24 of 32 teams voting in favor to allow it to pass.

-- Field Level Media