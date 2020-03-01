Western Michigan tops Northern Illinois 72-69 on Printy's 3

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) -- Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 20 points apiece and Jared Printy buried a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to send Western Michigan past Northern Illinois 72-69 on Saturday.

Johnson sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds for the Broncos (12-17, 5-11 Mid-American Conference), who snapped a five-game skid. Flowers buried 8 of 13 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance.

Eugene German came off the bench to score 23 to pace the Huskies (17-12, 10-6), who entered the day in first place in the West Division. Lacey James contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Darius Beane finished with 11 points and six boards.

The Broncos led 32-24 at halftime, but Northern Illinois battled back to knot the score at 69 on German's layup with 33 seconds left. Printy followed with his go-ahead 3 before German misfired from beyond the arc with a chance to tie.

Western Michigan shot 54% from the floor and 63% from beyond the arc (12 of 19). The Broncos hit 8 of 13 foul shots. Northern Illinois shot 48% overall but just 33% from distance (6 of 18) and 50% at the free-throw line (10 of 20).

The two teams split the season series. Northern Illinois won the first meeting 58-52.

