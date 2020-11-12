Western Michigan erases 10-point lead in under a minute with onside kick, fake spike TD

MACtion, plain and simple. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

With less than four minutes remaining in Wednesday night’s game against Western Michigan, Toledo managed to convert on 4th-and-11 in controversial fashion, then score a touchdown on the next play to go up two scores. The game appeared to be over.

What ensued could only be described as pure, distilled MACtion, and it did not end well for poor Toledo.

What on earth just happened at Western Michigan-Toledo?

So, you’re Western Michigan. You’re down 38-28 with 2:54 remaining in the game. Toledo has outgained you by triple digits up to this point.

Times are bleak, victory has never been farther away. But still, you press on, because this is the MAC, and a Wednesday night, and there is never a better time to show how fickle the result of a football game can be than right now.

You start with a 13-play, 70-yard drive to cut the score to 38-34, but shank the extra point to pull within a field goal of Toledo. Even worse, that extended drive burned off all but 45 seconds on the clock, and that means an onside kick is necessary for victory.

Here is what happened next:

OK, still alive, with only 51 yards separating you from the end zone. Man, that extra point would be useful right now.

Three straight completed passes later, and you’re at Toledo’s nine-yard line with 20 seconds on the clock. Perfect time to whip out the ol’ fake spike play and win the ball game.

Western Michigan misses the PAT to take the lead then recovers the onside kick and then fakes the spike for a TD to win the game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8dQ3j5ATzx — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 12, 2020

It doesn’t get much wilder than that. Toledo’s chance to make the game even more bonkers by scoring right back ended with a hail mary interception, giving Western Michigan a most improbable win.

Just ... just look at this:

Just another Wednesday night in the MAC.

